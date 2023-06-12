London high pollution alert triggered for Tuesday

A "high" air pollution alert for London on Tuesday has been triggered by City Hall, after it said local emissions had combined with warm weather and winds blowing pollutants from the continent towards the capital.

Imperial College London forecasters advised the Mayor of London's office to issue the alert, the second this year, due to a strong likelihood of high ozone levels, City Hall said.

The last alert was in January, with one day of "high" pollution followed by three days of "moderate" air pollution.

Londoners are being asked by the mayor's office to consider choosing to walk, cycle or take public transport, and to "avoid unnecessary car journeys, stop their engines idling and refrain from burning wood or garden waste", a spokesperson said.

Tuesday will be the 201st day of either moderate or high levels of air pollution in London over the past five years, City Hall said.

In total, there have been 14 high pollution days and 186 moderate pollution days since the start of 2018.

The moderate and high daily thresholds are based on the national Daily Air Quality Index (DAQI) from the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).