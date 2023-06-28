Villagers have lost an appeal to save their historic school from demolition.

The Garway Old School in Herefordshire was built in 1878 and its private owner has been seeking to demolish it.

Permission was granted by Herefordshire Council, however campaigners had the opportunity to make a case for saving it before the Court of Appeal.

They had hoped it could instead be renovated however a high court judge found on Tuesday that the owner was within their rights to demolish it.