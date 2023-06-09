Rare humpback whale sighting amazes yacht pair
At a glance
"Totally unexpected" sighting of a humpback whale for couple sailing around the UK
The whale was pictured slapping its tail and breaching off Falmouth
It was a rare sight at this time year according to conservationists
- Published
"Totally unexpected" sighting of a humpback whale for couple sailing around the UK.
The whale was pictured slapping its tail and breaching off Falmouth.
It was a rare sight at this time year according to conservationists.
Linda Cassidy, 44, and partner Ryan Davis, 44, from Bournemouth, were sailing off Falmouth on Monday when they spotted the whale.
Ms Cassidy said: "We first noticed some splashes up ahead, just off our starboard bow.
"Suddenly we witnessed a fin off to port and realised we were witnessing a whale in its natural environment.
"It was such a privilege and totally unexpected."
The whale was slapping its tail for a few minutes before disappearing and then appeared in the distance breaching.
"It was like a finale," said Ms Cassidy who had never seen whales in the wild before.
"We're hoping to see more around Scotland," she said.
The Cornwall Wildlife Trust said: "These magnificent megafauna are usually only sighted around Cornwall during the winter months.
"Some people think the tail slapping seen in this video is communication, whales talking to each other.
"It is also thought to help stun prey in the water, or used in dominant behaviour in males."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, external, Facebook, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk, external.