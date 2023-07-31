Two people killed in County Monaghan crash
At a glance
Two people have died in a crash in County Monaghan
It happened on the N54 on Monday evening
Three other people have been taken to hospital
Two people have been killed in a crash in County Monaghan, gardaí (Irish police) have said.
It happened on the N54 road between Clones and Smithborough at about 18:45 on Monday.
Three other people have been taken to hospital, two of whom are in a critical condition.
It is understood all five people were travelling in the same vehicle.
The road is closed and diversions are in place.