Honorary degree for The Specials' Golding
Lynval Golding, a founding members of The Specials, is to receive an honorary degree from Coventry University.
The 71-year-old formed the ska band in the city in 1977 with Jerry Dammers and Horace Panter, and the group spearheaded the 2-Tone movement.
"I have two grandsons and for me to inspire them means a lot," he said.
Others to receive honorary degrees from the university on Monday include the Dean of Coventry, The Very Reverend John Witcombe.
Guitarist Golding will become an honorary doctor of arts at the ceremony at Coventry Cathedral, for his music and his fight against discrimination over the years.
"It means so much to me and I’m accepting this on behalf of the next generation and I want to pass it down to them," he said.
It will be Golding's first time back in the UK since the funeral of the band's frontman Terry Hall, who died in December.
"Terry was such a humble guy. I won the biggest jackpot ever to work with Terry and the others over the years," he said.
Dean Witcombe will become a doctor of letters for his commitment to the university and the city's community.
"I’m honoured and privileged to have the opportunity to be even more closely associated with all the university represents," he said.
University graduate Jane Goodyear, who became the dean of the Lassonde School of Engineering at York University, Canada, will become a doctor of technology.
She will be recognised for her contributions to teaching engineering and promoting women in the field.
"I am passionate about collaborating with others to dismantle barriers and contribute to a more inclusive and equitable future in which every aspiring engineer is empowered to thrive," Ms Goodyear said.
