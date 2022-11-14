A﻿ man is due to appear in court after a street argument left another man with leg injuries.

N﻿ottinghamshire Police said officers were called to Hutchinson Green, in the St Ann's area of Nottingham, at about 16:05 GMT on Friday after receiving reports a man was being chased in the streets.

T﻿he injured man was taken to hospital for treatment.

A﻿ 25-year-old will appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Monday after being charged with affray and possession of a bladed article.