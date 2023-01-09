Cladding work is impacting residents, MP says
More needs to be done to protect residents of high-rise buildings that have unsafe cladding, an MP said.
After the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017, unsafe materials which pose a fire risk were found at many blocks of flats.
Conservative MP for Ipswich Tom Hunt told the Commons there were "dramatic examples" of residents facing problems due to remedial work.
Housing Minister Lee Rowley said the "ultimate aim" was that leaseholders were "not impacted" by the work.
Mr Hunt told the Commons that "freeholders and managing agents have a duty of care towards residents".
He cited examples of St Francis Tower, which has been wrapped in plastic for more than a year, and Cardinal Lofts, where some residents may not be able to return for a year due to a fire risk.
The MP called on the government to ensure "clear standards when it comes to remediation works".
In response, Mr Rowley said: "Building owners have a responsibility to carry out remediation of the building that they own."
He added that the "ultimate aim" was that leaseholds were "not impacted" and any work was "resolved as quickly as it can be".
'No-one likes it but it's got to happen'
Another block of flats in Ipswich that has been wrapped in plastic is on Patteson Road on the waterfront.
The flats are part of a development called Orwell Quay and, according to a report in June 2020, there were fire risks to some of the materials used in the cladding of the building.
Work to remove the cladding and carry out other fire safety work began in October.
Alan Mison, who lives in the block, said: "No-one likes it but it’s got to happen because the building was unsafe."
The work on the block is scheduled to last until June but Mr Mison, a member of the Orwell Quay Owners and Residents group, said there were seven blocks in total that would need remedial work.
"The work will continue on the development for the next two years," he said.
EWS Property Management, which manages the building, said: "The safety of leaseholders and residents at Orwell Quay is paramount to EWS."
It said the work was being carried out "at no cost to the leaseholders" and funding was provided by the original developer.
Carters, the contractors for the building, said: "The health and safety of all residents and those working on Orwell Quay during these fire safety enhancements remains our highest priority.
"We continue to regularly liaise with residents as the works progress."
