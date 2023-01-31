Filming has begun on a new sitcom based on the childhood of comedian Alan Carr.

The show, called Changing Ends, is co-written by the 46-year-old and focuses on his time living in Northampton in the 1980s while his father Graham Carr was manager of the town's football team.

Carr will feature in the series as himself in the present day, while Oliver Savell, who starred in Kenneth Branagh's Belfast, will play the young Alan.

The series is described as "a love letter to a time and a town where things weren't always so inclusive".

It will be shown on ITV1 and the broadcaster's streaming service ITVX.