A man killed in a suspected hit-and-run crash near Hassocks has been named by police.

Tony Barrow, 64, was found dead by the side of a road at Clayton Hill in the early hours of 18 May.

He was hit by a vehicle that did not stop after colliding with him, Sussex Police said.

A 59-year-old man from Hove was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and failing to stop after a road accident.

He has now been released on police bail.

People who were driving in the area, particularly between 00:15 and 00:40 BST, have been asked to contact the police with information.

