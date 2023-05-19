Van driver killed in town crash
A 19-year-old man has died in a van crash in Nottinghamshire.
Emergency services were called to Victoria Street, Newark, at about 22:30 BST on Thursday, police said.
The van driver suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road was closed for several hours but has since been reopened.
Police have appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage of the crash, which did not involve any other vehicles.
