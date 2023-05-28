Girl, five, dies in house fire
A five-year-old girl has died following a house fire.
Alysia Salisbury died at the scene of the blaze at Pontyglasier, near Crymych, Pembrokeshire on Saturday night, police said.
She was described as “a beautiful daughter and sister” by her family.
The fire led to a large emergency services response, and Dyfed-Powys Police said her relatives were being supported by specialist officers.
Det Ch Insp Llyr Williams said officers will "work with colleagues from the fire service to establish the cause of the fire".
“Our thoughts are with the family and the local community at this tragic time," he said.
“The family request privacy at this difficult time,”
The operation involved fire crews from Crymych, Cardigan, Newcastle Emlyn, Whitland and Fishguard, a specialist turntable ladder from Haverfordwest, a water bowser from Milford Haven and the Urban Search and Rescue Team.
The Welsh Ambulance Service said it was called out shortly after 21:45 and sent a number of vehicles to the scene.