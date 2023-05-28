A five-year-old girl has died following a house fire.

Alysia Salisbury died at the scene of the blaze at Pontyglasier, near Crymych, Pembrokeshire on Saturday night, police said.

She was described as “a beautiful daughter and sister” by her family.

The fire led to a large emergency services response, and Dyfed-Powys Police said her relatives were being supported by specialist officers.