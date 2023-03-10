A former member of staff in the West Mercia Police control room has been given a suspended sentence for supplying drugs and possessing criminal property.

Lucy Tull, 25, was also ordered to do 120 hours of unpaid work by Worcester Crown Court.

The offences took place between 1 January 2019 and 4 December 2020, in Newent, Gloucestershire.

West Mercia Police said although she had since resigned from the force, Tull would still be subject to internal misconduct proceedings.