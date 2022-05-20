Guernsey releases plans for Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend

Guernsey has revealed its plans for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Celebrations will be held across the Channel Islands and the UK to celebrate Her Majesty the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

On Saturday 4 June, the grounds of Castle Cornet will be open to the public, with a midday 21-gun salute.

A fete will be held at Government House from 15:00 BST, including family entertainment, a tea tent and live music.

The party at the palace will be broadcast from 17:30.

Members of Girlguiding Guernsey will light a beacon at Castle Cornet at 21:30 to coincide with those being lit in "the UK and beyond".

On Sunday 5 June, there will be stalls, music and entertainment in St Peter Port from 10:00 to 16:00.

Deputy Sue Aldwell, from the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture, said everyone was looking forward to celebrating the "once in a lifetime occasion".

"We are excited for Guernsey to be part of and mirror some of the events happening across the country with our own unique island spin," she said.

The committee will give all schoolchildren in full-time education a Platinum Jubilee 50p coin as a "special gift".