A plan to add 76 further homes to a major new housing estate in Leicester has been blocked by the city council.

Barratt Homes already has permission to build 306 homes at its City Heights development on the former Blackbird Road Playing Fields, off Somerset Avenue and Heacham Drive.

However council planners rejected an application for an additional 76 houses, saying it repeated mistakes from a previous bid to add 96 further homes which was rejected in December 2021.

They said the "unacceptable" plan did not include enough open space and some of the new homes did not have gardens as the space had been used for parking, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.