D﻿etectives have warned families against helping drug-dealing relatives after a grandmother in her 70s was charged.

N﻿ottinghamshire Police said dealers were using their grandparents' homes to store drugs, weapons and cash in a bid to evade arrest.

The force has carried out an increasing number of raids at grandparents' homes in the Broxtowe, Aspley and Bilborough areas.

Officers are now warning that grandparents and parents could find themselves in trouble if they knowingly help a family member's drug-dealing activities.