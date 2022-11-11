New office building gets go-ahead despite objections
Plans for a six-storey office block in Sheffield city centre have been approved despite objections.
The building, on the corner of Charles Street and Norfolk Street, was originally designed with seven storeys but this was rejected because a planning committee felt it was too big.
A revised plan was submitted along with an appeal against the decision to refuse the seven-storey block.
Objectors criticised the planning process and said there was confusion because the appeal from developers Grantside overlapped with the new application.
Earlier this year, Sheffield City Council's planning committee heard the development was deemed inappropriate for the city centre conservation area, alongside the listed Prudential Assurance building.
The structure will replace a former post office building and office space, which will be demolished, planning documents show.
A request to have the item deferred so objectors could look at the revised proposals and attend the meeting was not granted by the council, with a planning officer saying the consultation process had been conducted properly.
Planning officer Lucy Bond said the height of the new proposal was 2.9 metres less than the original, making it far less visible, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
She said there was a huge need for grade-A office accommodation in the city centre to attract investors and provide jobs.
Grantside CEO Steve Davis said the firm had reacted to feedback from interested parties and the building would significantly improve the corner “from its current poor and tired state”.
Councillor Brian Holmshaw, who opposed the plan, said light levels for neighbouring flats were already "quite low".
"I can’t understand why we would want to make that any worse," he said.
"I think city centre residents should expect everything that everyone else in this city gets. We can’t treat them as second-class citizens.”
