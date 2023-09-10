Appeal after motorcyclist dies in collision on A2

Witnesses are being sought after a man in his 30s died in a collision on the A2 near Whitfield in Kent.

Officers were called to the crash involving a grey Vauxhall Corsa and a white and blue Suzuki motorbike at about 17:30 BST on Friday.

The crash happened on the London-bound side of the A2 between the Whitfield roundabout and Coldred Hill junction in Lydden. The rider of the bike was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage taken in the area around the time of the collision is being urged by police to come forward.