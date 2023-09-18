An eight-week public consultation has been launched by Cornwall Council to allow residents to give their opinion on its proposed draft budget for 2024 and 2025.

The consultation was launched by the Conservative-led council following a proposed rise in council tax of 4.99% - the maximum possible amount - to help fund services in Cornwall.

The council said "given the current economic climate", balancing its budget had been "challenging", and measures were required to "help plug the budget gap".

David Harris, deputy leader of Cornwall Council and portfolio holder for resources, said the proposal to increase council tax was "not an easy one to make".