Councillor resigns over Holocaust post on X
At a glance
A county councillor resigns from her cabinet role after linking the actions of the Welsh secretary to aspects of the Holocaust online
Sara Burch shared a social media post marking the Roma and Sinti Holocaust in which she accused David TC Davies of "whipping up anti-traveller feeling"
Monmouthshire council announced on Tuesday that Ms Burch had resigned from her position
- Published
A councillor has resigned from her cabinet role after linking the actions of the Welsh secretary and a Conservative councillor to aspects of the Holocaust.
David TC Davies attended a public meeting on 2 August, chaired by Monmouthshire councillor Frances Taylor, to discuss plans for a new Gypsy and traveller site.
Labour councillor Sara Burch later shared a social media post marking the Roma and Sinti Holocaust, in which she accused Mr Taylor and Mr Davies of "whipping up anti-traveller feeling".
Monmouthshire council announced on Tuesday that Ms Burch had resigned with immediate effect.
In her re-post on X, formerly Twitter, Ms Burch said: "Shameful that on this day @Frances4Magor and @DavidTCDavies were out whipping up anti-traveller feeling in #magorwithundy in advance of consultation about future sites."
The original post was by Travelling Ahead, the Wales Gypsy, Roma and Traveller Advice and Advocacy Service.
It said: "Today we commemorate and remember victims of the Roma & Sinti Holocaust - over half a million murdered throughout Europe - August 2nd 1944 marks the killing of everyone at the 'Gypsy Camp' at Auschwitz..."
'Wrong and unacceptable'
Monmouthshire council is led by Labour in coalition with an independent and a Green.
Council leader Mary Ann Brocklesby said on Tuesday: "I have today with sadness accepted the resignation of councillor Sara Burch from her role as Cabinet Member for Inclusive and Active Communities.
"I acknowledge her genuine regret and apology for her social media post linking the actions of David T C Davies and Councillor Frances Taylor to aspects of the Holocaust.
"It was wrong and unacceptable."
On 8 August it emerged that Mr Davies would face no action by police over a leaflet which asked voters if they wanted a Gypsy and traveller site near them.
The UK cabinet member had been accused of creating a "hostile environment for Gypsies and travellers".
In a previous statement, Monmouthshire council said it had deferred a decision due to be taken on 26 July to begin a consultation on potential sites for Gypsy and traveller accommodation.
It said: "In response to concerns raised, that consultation has been deferred to allow more time for consideration of options for potential sites.
"No sites have been confirmed for consultation at this stage."