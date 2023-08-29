A councillor has resigned from her cabinet role after linking the actions of the Welsh secretary and a Conservative councillor to aspects of the Holocaust.

David TC Davies attended a public meeting on 2 August, chaired by Monmouthshire councillor Frances Taylor, to discuss plans for a new Gypsy and traveller site.

Labour councillor Sara Burch later shared a social media post marking the Roma and Sinti Holocaust, in which she accused Mr Taylor and Mr Davies of "whipping up anti-traveller feeling".

Monmouthshire council announced on Tuesday that Ms Burch had resigned with immediate effect.