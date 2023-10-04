New details about a planning application for homes for Guernsey health workers on a field at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital have been submitted.

A consultation is under way almost a year since the last bid to build 66 homes on state-owned land was put at risk when concerns were raised over the site selection process and the use of “prime agricultural land”.

A letter submitted by Health & Social Care (HSC) and Policy & Resources (P&R) has argued the field had been selected because it offered the quickest solution.

The public is being invited to have their say on the proposals by 25 October.