Rachael Johnston, director of the centre and associate professor, said: "Degree apprenticeships are totally transformational for anybody's career but they're also openly accessible for people to join.

"It's a real opportunity to turbo-charge your career and you're learning whilst you are applying that knowledge into the workplace."

Education Secretary Ms Keegan told the BBC: "I left school at 16 in Liverpool and started as an apprentice in a car factory, then they sponsored me to do a degree.

"I am pretty sure I would not be the Education Secretary for England if I had not done my degree apprenticeship."

Bradlee Hodgson, a chartered manager degree apprentice, said: "I didn't want to get into debt so I haven't got that issue now.

"Also upskilling myself as well - it gives me a great opportunity to then develop my career early on."

Katherine Taylor-Frost is group sales excellence manager for Troy and Applegate, which sponsors Mr Hodgson.

She said: "In terms of our investment I think how he applies himself to his role and the results that he delivers off the back of that, it's worth its weight".