R﻿emotely operated sensors are being trialled to help monitor the health of peatland in the Hebrides.

S﻿cotland's peatlands are an important natural habitat and store an estimated total of 1.7 billion tonnes of carbon.

Experts said this was the equivalent of about 140 years of Scotland’s annual greenhouse gas emissions.

I﻿n a year-long trial, sensors have been installed to measure water content in peat around Loch Orasaigh in the Western Isles.

Peat degrades if it becomes dried out, raising the risk of harmful greenhouse gases being released.

P﻿reviously, the monitoring has been done manually, with stations in remote locations and only accessible on foot.

T﻿he new project has been described as the first of its kind in Europe.

The trial is being conducted by UK digital connectivity specialist FarrPoint in collaboration with NatureScot Peatland Action, Carloway Estate Trust and Scottish Water with £60,000 of funding from the Scottish government.