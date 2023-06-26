A man was seriously injured when he was attacked with a knife, police say.

The victim was attacked as he walked along Frome Valley Walkway in St Pauls, Bristol on Tuesday 20 June, between 23 and 23:30 BST.

The man, aged in his 40s, made off towards St Pauls Roundabout Tunnel when he was confronted again and attacked with the bladed weapon.

A 37-year-old man was arrested and bailed in connection with the attack, Avon and Somerset Police said.

The victim sustained deep cuts to his head, hands and arms, the force said.

He was taken to hospital with possible life-changing injuries, but has since been discharged.

The suspect was described by the victim as black, aged in his 30s, around 6ft to 6ft 2ins tall, of slim build, with short, black hair.

He was wearing a black hooded top, dark trousers, and trainers.

Investigating officer Det Sgt Lisa Jones, said: "This is a serious assault which has resulted in one person sustaining significant injuries while they were walking and minding their own business."

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.