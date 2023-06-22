New history project draws on medieval techniques

An illuminated folio in the style of the Book of KellsSamir Atmane

The Stories on Skins project is creating medieval-style imagery to tell Gaelic legends

At a glance

  • Four manuscript pages are being made to mark Tarbat Discovery Centre's 25th anniversary

  • The museum sits on the site of an early medieval monastery in Portmahomack

  • Medieval techniques will be used to create the pages

  • They are to be used as the centrepiece for a series of events next year

A history project is using medieval techniques to produce four manuscript pages describing Gaelic origin legends.

Tarbat Discovery Centre in Portmahomack has secured Lottery funding for the work, and associated school and community outreach activities.

The Stories on Skins project is drawing on 8th Century methods, including making medieval ink and also producing parchment from animal hide.

The public will be invited to grow woad, a plant that produces a blue pigment used as a dye.

Samir Atmane

Lottery funding has been secured for the new project

Thomas Keyes

Tools and techniques dating back to medieval times are being used

Tarbat Discovery Centre sits on the site of an early medieval monastery and is home to Pictish carvings and artefacts excavated from the site between 1995 and 2006.

These excavations also found evidence early medieval manuscripts were likely made by monks at the monastery.

Some scholars think that the Book of Kells - an important illuminated manuscript produced about 800 AD and containing extravagant, complex imagery - may have been created at Tarbat.

The four new manuscript pages will form the centrepiece of a series of events that will be held to celebrate the museum’s 25th anniversary next year.

Samir Atmane

The complex design phase of creating the imagery for the manuscripts

Thomas Keyes

Early medieval manuscripts were likely made by monks at the monastery

Thomas Keyes

Grinding a mineral called orpiment for yellow pigment

Related Topics

More on this story