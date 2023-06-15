Sligo train victim was mother-of-four Jessica McLoughlin

Three separate investigations have been launched after the death of a mother-of-four on a section of railway near Ballysadare, County Sligo on Wednesday.

Jessica McLoughlin, 40, died at the scene after she was struck by the Sligo to Dublin train at about 16:00 local time.

Her niece, Rebecca McLoughlin, who is in her 20s, was taken to Sligo University Hospital where she is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Writing on social media, Rebecca described her "beautiful aunty" as "one in a million".