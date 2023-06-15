Sligo train victim was mother-of-four Jessica McLoughlin
At a glance
Three separate investigations have been launched after the death of a mother-of-four on a section of railway near Ballysadare, County Sligo on Wednesday.
Jessica McLoughlin, 40, died at the scene after she was struck by the Sligo to Dublin train at about 16:00 local time.
Her niece, Rebecca McLoughlin, who is in her 20s, was taken to Sligo University Hospital where she is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Writing on social media, Rebecca described her "beautiful aunty" as "one in a million".
It is understood the two women were walking close to the line when the train approached. Witnesses reported hearing the train's horn sounding.
Services between Sligo and Dublin were disrupted after the incident but are running as normal on Thursday.
Iarnród Éireann (Irish Rail) said investigations are now ongoing by themselves, the Gardaí (Irish police) and the Rail Accident Investigation Unit (RAIU).
The RAIU is an independent organisation tasked with investigating fatalities, serious injuries and extensive damage to stock, infrastructure or environment.
A file is also being prepared by the coroner.
Iarnród Éireann’s communications manager, Jane Cregan, told RTÉ's Morning Ireland programme that the train driver and crew were unhurt in the incident and are being supported through their employee assistance programme.
"I would commend our colleagues in the emergency services who dealt with this incident, and also my colleagues on the ground there yesterday," she added.
Prayers and tributes
Prayers were offered for Jessica McLoughlin at her local parish, St Anne's in Cranmore, on Thursday morning.
Local politicians have also paid tribute to Ms McLoughlin.
Sinn Féin councillor for Sligo-Drumcliffe Thomas Healy told RTÉ the crash was a "tragedy for the whole of Sligo" that will live long in the memory of locals.
Martin Kenny TD commended the quick action of the emergency services who attended the scene.
He said the incident "will lead to a difficult time ahead for the family and friends of those involved" and he urged the local community to come together and support them.