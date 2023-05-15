Ladywell car stabbing victim named by Met Police
A man who was stabbed to death in his car in south-east London has been named.
Alex Josephs, 29, was discovered with multiple stab wounds in a grey BMW in Maylons Road, Ladywell, Lewisham, at about 14:00 BST on 10 May.
Four people were arrested in connection with the stabbing and released pending further inquiries.
Mr Josephs' next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers, the Met said.
Det Ch Insp Kate Kieran described Mr Josephs' death as a "shocking incident" that would have been seen by numerous witnesses.
"Alex's family is reeling from the shock of losing their loved one in such a violent way," she said.
"Our thoughts are with them as our investigation progresses.”
Det Ch Insp Kieran, who said the stabbing took place on a busy road, appealed for witnesses to come forward.
"We are building a timeline of the events surrounding Alex's murder, and your information could be a missing detail in that picture. If you saw anything, please do take the time to contact us," she said.
