Lessons in relationships and sex education (RSE) are to be compulsory for 15 to 18 year olds at schools in the Republic of Ireland.

The move is planned as part of changes to the social, personal and health education (SPHE) for senior pupils.

Lessons will be "taught in a way that LGBTQ+ identities, relationships and families are fully integrated", according to the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NCCA).

A major review of RSE in schools in the Republic of Ireland was ordered by the government in 2018.

That has already led to changes to the RSE curriculum in primary and post-primary schools.

The SPHE curriculum for senior pupils is the latest to be updated as a result of the review.