Ryanair has called on the boss of the UK's largest air traffic control provider to step down following the cancellation of around 82 flights at Gatwick Airport this week.

National Air Traffic Services (Nats) has imposed caps on the number of flights leaving the airport due to staff absence.

The airline called on chief executive Martin Rolfe to "step down" and said it would not be cancelling flights, as requested by Nats.

However, Nats argued that flight caps were "the responsible thing to do" to reduce disruption.