Jersey seeing shortage of some medicines
At a glance
Jersey is seeing a shortage of some medicines
Both prescription and over-the-counter treatments are affected
Pharmacists say some alternatives are available, so people should not panic
- Published
Pharmacists in Jersey say the island is being affected by a shortage of some medicines, including antibiotics used to treat strep A infections.
It comes as health staff in the UK have warned they are running out of supplies of penicillin, following a rise in demand.
However, Simon Wall, local ambassador for the Royal Pharmaceutical Society, said residents should not worry as other medicines were available for many conditions.
He said: "There are shortages with some antibiotics, with some painkillers and over-the-counter medicines for coughs and colds in short supply as well.
"But there will be alternatives, so we we shouldn't need to panic too much."
Many strep A infections are mild - causing a sore throat or skin infection - but occasionally, a very serious infection with invasive group A strep (iGAS) can develop.
Doctors can prescribe penicillin antibiotics at home to help treat mild infections, but severe cases need to be treated in hospital.