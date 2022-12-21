Jersey seeing shortage of some medicines

Pharmacists in Jersey say the island is being affected by a shortage of some medicines, including antibiotics used to treat strep A infections.

It comes as health staff in the UK have warned they are running out of supplies of penicillin, following a rise in demand.

However, Simon Wall, local ambassador for the Royal Pharmaceutical Society, said residents should not worry as other medicines were available for many conditions.

He said: "There are shortages with some antibiotics, with some painkillers and over-the-counter medicines for coughs and colds in short supply as well.

"But there will be alternatives, so we we shouldn't need to panic too much."