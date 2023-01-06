A man has been left with potentially life-changing injuries after the car he was driving crashed into a house.

Suffolk Police said it was called to reports of a car leaving the B1062 and crashing into a house at Barsham Hill, near Beccles, at about 22:45 GMT on 31 December.

The force said the man in his 50s had to be "extracted" from the vehicle.

The incident caused "significant damage" to the property but the resident was not injured, police said.