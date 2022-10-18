Boy, 16, with knife charged in police crackdown
A 16-year-old boy was one of a number of people arrested in a police crackdown on "weapon-enabled crime" in Nottingham.
Nottinghamshire Police said officers stopped a youth, who was acting suspiciously in Long Row at about 19:20 BST on Saturday.
The teenager was detained and charged with possessing a knife in a public place after a flick knife was recovered and seized, the force said.
He was later released on bail and is due to appear at Nottingham Youth Court next month.
'Swift action'
Other arrests included a 20-year-old man after a fight broke out in Old Market Square.
A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of using and possessing a class B drug in Beastmarket Hill. He was further arrested for using threatening or abusive words towards an officer.
And a 39-year-old man was arrested in Market Street for breaching a court order.
The force said the arrests were part of an operation in the city centre and parts of the county aimed at tackling drugs and reducing violence through crime prevention.
Sgt Graham Whitt said: “The swift action taken in response to these incidents demonstrates our commitment to keeping people safe and cracking down on weapon-enabled crime."