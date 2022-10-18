A 16-year-old boy was one of a number of people arrested in a police crackdown on "weapon-enabled crime" in Nottingham.

N﻿ottinghamshire Police said officers stopped a youth, who was acting suspiciously in Long Row at about 19:20 BST on Saturday.

T﻿he teenager was detained and charged with possessing a knife in a public place after a flick knife was recovered and seized, the force said.

He was later released on bail and is due to appear at Nottingham Youth Court next month.