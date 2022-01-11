Van driver dies in M62 crash
At a glance
A 34-year-old van driver died at the scene, police said
The crash happened at about 19:00 on Monday
The M62 was closed at junction 29 for Lofthouse overnight
- Published
A van driver has died in a crash with a lorry on the M62 in West Yorkshire.
The 34-year-old man, from Castleford, was killed when a Fiat Ducato and a white and blue lorry collided near junction 29 for Lofthouse at about 19:00 on Monday.
The crash, which happened on the eastbound carriageway, led to the motorway being closed in both directions for more than 12 hours.
National Highways said the road remains closed eastbound between the slip roads at J29. A diversion is in place.
West Yorkshire Police have appealed for witnesses to the collision to come forward.
The closure has been removed between J28 and J29. Carriageway is now closed within J29. Traffic is being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads. Please allow extra time for your journey.— National Highways: Yorkshire (@HighwaysYORKS) January 11, 2022
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, external, Twitter, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.