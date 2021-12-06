Free shop space is being offered across Moray as part of a new pop-up scheme.

The council said shops would be available in Forres, Keith, Elgin, Buckie, Lossiemouth, Dufftown and Aberlour, subject to suitable premises being available.

The scheme will allow current or would-be business owners the opportunity to trial their ideas.

Start-up businesses are being offered the chance to use currently empty shops for up to four weeks at no cost, other than utilities.

The initiative is part of Moray’s wider economic recovery plan and has been developed in response to an increase in vacant retail units.

It follows the previous success of a pop-up scheme in Keith.

Graham Leadbitter, chairman of Moray Council’s economic development and infrastructure services committee, said: "Pop-up shops provide an ideal platform for businesses to try out a physical high street presence and raise the profile of their business before committing to anything long-term."

The new initiative will run until January 2023, and more details are available by emailing popup@moray.gov.uk