Woman jailed over repeated nuisance calls to emergency services
A woman who called the emergency services in West Yorkshire 50 times over a two-hour period has been jailed.
Sarah Coates, 48, of Noster Place, Leeds, was jailed by magistrates for 12 weeks on Monday after admitting she had kept calling 999 for no reason.
West Yorkshire Police said it received 36 calls from Coates on the emergency number between 06:24 BST and 08:11 BST on Sunday 23 April.
BT confirmed further 999 calls were also made by her which had not been connected to the police.
In addition to the jail term, Coates was also ordered to take part in rehabilitation activity and pay court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.
Supt Mick Rutter, from West Yorkshire Police, said: "Callers like this who misuse these services can delay us in answering real emergencies.
"This was a persistent wasting of police time and we will take action where it is appropriate to do so."
