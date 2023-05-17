A traffic-holding system for lorries queueing to cross the English Channel is to be deployed this weekend ahead of the Spring Bank Holiday.

Operation Brock sees lorries heading to Dover queue on one side of the M20, with the other carriageway operating as a contraflow.

It covers a 13-mile section of the motorway between junctions eight (Maidstone) and nine (Ashford).

The contraflow will be activated at 06:00 BST on Sunday.