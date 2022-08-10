Not enough unannounced visits to care homes in Jersey were conducted in 2021, an annual report has found, external.

The Jersey Care Commission made 105 inspections in 2021, reporting 22% of them were made were unannounced.

The commission inspects all providers annually, and said 50% of those visits should be without warning.

It said the target was not met because of coronavirus restrictions.

Chief inspector Becky Sherrington said the pandemic caused "some obstacles".

She said: "We successfully completed the overwhelming majority of our scheduled inspections, albeit with more announced inspections than we might have preferred.

"We have continued to speak to providers and managers from across the sector with most respondents commenting that the inspection process is of benefit and has an impact in improving the quality of service provision."