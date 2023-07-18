The future of Jersey's only cinema has been secured for at least the next four years, the government's property regeneration company has announced.

The Jersey Development Company (JDC), landlords of the Waterfront leisure complex, said it had agreed to waive some "rent arrears debt" in return for a longer-term commitment.

JDC said itself and Cineworld would work together to keep the cinema open at the waterfront "pending its eventual redevelopment".

Plans for the redevelopment of the waterfront include nearly 1,000 new homes, a new cinema and swimming pool.