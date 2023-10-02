Accessible hotel to open community hub
- Published
The only hotel in Jersey designed for people with disabilities is set to open a new community hub following a £3.8m refurbishment.
Trustees of the Maison des Landes said the space would be available for community groups, charities, disability organisations and individuals.
They said users of the hub would also be able to use the hotel's gardens, wellness room and accessible heated indoor pool.
The hotel reopened in June following a two-year refurbishment funded by charitable donations.
Peter Tabb, the president of the hotel's trustees, said the community hub would benefit many groups.
"Our aim with the community hub is to provide somewhere special for deserving local people," he said.
The hub will be open from 4 October on Wednesday to Friday between 11:00 and 16:00.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter, external and Facebook, external. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk, external.