Raac is a lightweight material that was used mostly in flat roofing, but also in floors and walls, between the 1950s and 1990s.

A report to the board says: "Raac is present in the oldest part of the Derriford Hospital building, and has been there since it was first built in the early 1980s.

"Raac is not integral to the main structure of Derriford Hospital, which is concrete.

"It is present in internal wall panels but they are not load-bearing."

The report says the trust undertakes "regular inspections" and the last one earlier this year "did not identify any issues and no remedial works are required".

It adds: "There is no known risk to staff and patients."