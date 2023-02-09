While teachers were praised for learning on pronunciation, and fostering an appetite for reading, other areas required focus, inspectors said.

In response, Ms Buttery said: "Staff in school clearly care about the children and this is recognised in the report as it is noted that ‘pupils benefit from opportunities to develop personally’.

'Disappointing'

“The report details the many positive areas at Redlands Primary School and Nursery.

"However, it correctly highlights the areas that require improvement and the next steps needed to take the school forward."

She said work on a development plan, which began prior to the inspection, was being implemented.

She added: “While we know it will be disappointing, we believe the overall judgement of 'requires improvement' is right at this time."

The school would "continue to work hard" to ensure all children were "receiving the education they deserve and to support the rapid improvements that are under way", she added.

At its last full inspection in 2012 the school received a "good" rating.