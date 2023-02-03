Classic cars took to a multi-million pound new flyover as it was officially opened.

The flyover, comprising of a 14,000-tonne structure at Binley Junction, Coventry, connects the city with the motorway network.

National Highways said people on the A46 would no longer need to slow down to use the roundabout, reducing congestion and making journeys safer.

Work initially started on the £61m project in 2020.