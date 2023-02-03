Classic cars help mark completion of £61m flyover
Classic cars took to a multi-million pound new flyover as it was officially opened.
The flyover, comprising of a 14,000-tonne structure at Binley Junction, Coventry, connects the city with the motorway network.
National Highways said people on the A46 would no longer need to slow down to use the roundabout, reducing congestion and making journeys safer.
Work initially started on the £61m project in 2020.
The design also includes improvements to the existing footways for pedestrians and cycle paths.
Classic vehicles travelled over the structure on Friday to mark the official opening.
Roads minister Richard Holden, on a trip to the site, said it would make a "massive" difference for motorists.
"This is part of a multiple junction project to really help this entire side of Coventry, and into Rugby and the rest of Warwickshire," he said.