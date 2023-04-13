Man arrested after 18 cars and shop damaged
A man has been arrested after 18 cars in neighbouring streets were smashed up.
Police were called to Byron Road, in West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, in the early hours of Wednesday after reports someone was deliberately smashing up cars.
Among the vehicles targeted was a police car, which had its wing mirror knocked off. The front window of a shop in Central Avenue was also damaged.
Police detained a suspect at nearby Trent Bridge.
A 23-year-old man was held on suspicion of criminal damage and remains in custody.
Nottinghamshire Police called the incident "completely unacceptable", and asked anyone with any information to contact the force on 101.