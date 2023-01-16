'Being a Samaritans listener can be extraordinary'

Samaritans volunteers across Scotland are hoping to turn the concept of Blue Monday on its head.

The day, which falls on 16 January this year, has been called the most depressing of the year - although others have dismissed it as a PR stunt to drive up holiday bookings.

Nonetheless, many of the 1,000 or so Samaritans volunteers at the 19 branches across the country will use the occasion as a chance to shine a light on what they do.

Brew Monday events will take place at cafes and tearooms with anyone needing to chat invited along.

At the Borders branch in Selkirk, Helen Bellis, who has been volunteering for almost 20 years, said: "Wintertime tends to be when people are feeling at their lowest and there can be more calls than normal.

"We turn Blue Monday into Brew Monday which allows us to go out and speak to people face-to-face over a cup of coffee or tea.

"People don't need to be on their own, and we would be happy to see lots of people come along and meet us."