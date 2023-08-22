Hadrian's Wall challenge for 'Blind Dave'

A blind charity fundraiser who has spent the last year battling back to fitness after major knee surgery is preparing for his next challenge - trekking along the entire length of Hadrian's Wall.

"Blind Dave" Heeley needed an operation on his right knee after cycling 800 miles (1,287km) on a tandem from Colditz Castle in Germany back to his hometown of West Bromwich in April last year.

The 65-year-old will attempt the 84-mile (135km) coast-to-coast walk next month, before returning back to the Black Country for a second knee operation.

"I had my right knee replaced, so I thought it would be a fantastic test to see how good this new knee is if I take Hadrian's Wall on," Mr Heeley said.