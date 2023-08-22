Hadrian's Wall challenge for 'Blind Dave'
Black Country fundraiser 'Blind Dave' Heeley is preparing to walk along Hadrian's Wall
The 65-year-old from West Bromwich has recovered from major knee surgery
It is 16 months since he completed an 800-mile cycle ride from Colditz in Germany back to West Bromwich
A blind charity fundraiser who has spent the last year battling back to fitness after major knee surgery is preparing for his next challenge - trekking along the entire length of Hadrian's Wall.
"Blind Dave" Heeley needed an operation on his right knee after cycling 800 miles (1,287km) on a tandem from Colditz Castle in Germany back to his hometown of West Bromwich in April last year.
The 65-year-old will attempt the 84-mile (135km) coast-to-coast walk next month, before returning back to the Black Country for a second knee operation.
"I had my right knee replaced, so I thought it would be a fantastic test to see how good this new knee is if I take Hadrian's Wall on," Mr Heeley said.
Mr Heeley fundraises for The Albion Foundation, the charitable arm of his beloved West Bromwich Albion, and his fundraising exploits have so far netted more than £3m.
"We're going to take it on over five days," he said. "We start in Newcastle and we end up at Bowness-on-Solway in Cumbria.
"It might not be quite as easy as we anticipate, but there's a few bob to be raised, awareness to be raised.
"And it'll be a good way to wear the other knee out before I get a new one."
The Colditz challenge raised more than £75,000 for The Albion Foundation, with Mr Heeley struggling to complete the journey, with his knee causing so much pain.
"I was fine on the bike, but once I got off, dear me, dear me, dear me. At times the pain brought tears to my eyes," he admitted.
"That made me realise that I'd got to have something done."
He added: "After surgery, I literally did nothing for two months, and as you can imagine, it drove me to distraction, but you've got to recover properly."
So far this year, he has done a couple of 100-mile (161km) cycle rides, as well as the 22-mile (35km) Bridgnorth Walk in Shropshire to prepare for the Hadrian's Wall challenge.
"I'm very, very happy with how this knee has gone. If I get any pain I will stop, but I haven't, and hat's off to the consultant," he said.
"There's no way I'm going to retire. What's the point of retiring? I enjoy it, I enjoy raising the awareness of the foundation, I enjoy the running and I enjoy the cycling."
He is also preparing another international cycling challenge in 2024.
"The Albion Foundation is all about kids and primarily disability," said Mr Heeley.
"They support kids with blind football, power chairs, disability sports across the board, they help under-priviliged kids.
"I always say this, but I'm the blind old codger from West Brom and if I can do stuff, they can too.
"These kids need support and inspiration and I love to support and create awareness."
