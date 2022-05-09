Fresh consultation on peatbog Unesco bid
At a glance
Unesco World Heritage status could be sought for Europe's largest peatbog.
The Flow Country covers hundreds of thousands of acres of Caithness and Sutherland.
A partnership behind the planned Unesco bid has started a 16-day public consultation.
Drop ins will be held in several communities, including Bettyhill and Tongue.
- Published
A fresh consultation is being held on plans to seek Unesco World Heritage status for Europe's largest peatbog.
Called the Flow Country, the area stretches across Caithness and Sutherland in the Highlands.
The 494,210-acre (200,000ha) area of peatbog, lochs and bog pools is more than twice the size of Orkney.
The Flow Country Partnership has started a 16-day public consultation in communities in and around the area.
It includes visits to Thurso, Bettyhill and Tongue and follows previous rounds of consultation.
Rocky Mountains
The Flow Country is being nominated for the "world-class" blanket bog it contains and the specialised biodiversity it supports.
The partnership said it was the most intact and extensive blanket bog system in the world.
If a bid was successful it would see the Flow Country join Victoria Falls and the Rocky Mountains on Unesco's World Heritage Site list.