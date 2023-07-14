A man has died after the car he was driving left the road and hit a tree.

Hertfordshire Constabulary said it was called after the collision in The Woods, at the junction with Sandy Lane in Northwood, at about 13:55 BST on Thursday.

The man, in a blue Citroen Xsara, died at the scene, it said.

The force said it was investigating what happened and appealed for anyone with information, or dashcam footage, to come forward.