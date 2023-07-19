The environment minister, Deputy Jonathan Renouf, told the States Assembly that the government and charities dealt with hundreds of complaints each year about poor quality and unsafe housing.

He said it should “shame us all that those conditions still exist”.

He said: “I have myself spoken to a teacher who has experience from home visits of terrible conditions, particularly cold, damp and mould, in the homes of primary school children at her school in town.

“To those who say there is not enough evidence of the problem, or that the problem is minuscule, I say, no, there is evidence. There is data.

“I am not prepared to ignore the evidence.”

But some politicians claimed the government was overstating the scale of the issue, and said the proposals were neither proportionate nor necessary.

“I think it’s a mistake to demonise all landlords,” said Deputy Philip Bailhache, who argued the proposals would result in more bureaucracy and extra costs.

“The vast majority of landlords are decent and honourable people who do the best they can to look after their tenants."

Under the proposals, a licence would cost £60 and be valid for two years.

Enforcement officers would conduct both targeted and random inspections of properties and could, as a last resort, revoke licences.

After the scheme was approved in principle, the Environment, Housing and Infrastructure scrutiny panel fulfilled its pledge to “call it in” for further review, following concerns about the “possibility for unintended consequences for both private and social landlords, as well as for tenants".

As a result, two final political votes, required for the proposals to be signed into law, are not now expected to take place until 7 November.

Deputy Renouf subsequently confirmed that subject to States approval, the new rules will come into effect in May 2024, rather than January.