Couple rescued after getting cut off on causeway
Two people have been rescued after their car became trapped in rising tides as they attempted to cross Holy Island Causeway an hour after it was safe.
The man and woman alerted the coastguard who advised them to make their way to a refuge box while help was sent.
Volunteers from Seahouses RNLI were dispatched to the scene and the couple was taken by lifeboat to the mainland.
The callout, at about 14:10 BST on Tuesday, came just 20 minutes after three kayakers were rescued after getting into difficulty further along the coast.
The trio, who were in the water off Seahouses, got into trouble when their craft became flooded.
A local passenger vessel and a fishing boat went to help and brought them back to shore.
Although cold and wet, nobody was hurt and they were checked over at the RNLI lifeboat station.
'Strangely quiet'
It was the first time the team was dispatched in a month, after experiencing the first July in more than 10 years without any callouts.
Ian Clayton, a Seahouses RNLI volunteer, said: "After a strangely quiet July, August arrived abruptly with crew pagers bleeping twice.
"I understand the kayakers had attempted to empty their flooded craft, without success in the swell. Fortunately, local boats close by came to their assistance.
"The second incident on the causeway was disappointing, that despite all the publicity, strandings are still happening.
"We once again urge visitors not to try and cross the causeway once the water reaches it, and to please heed the safe crossing times displayed."
Northumberland County Council issues a timetable of safe road crossings,, external but stresses the times "should be treated with caution" due to the changing weather.
It advises to "always allow 30 minutes extra".
